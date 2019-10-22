TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioid war

On Tuesday, Suffolk County officials unveiled a new tool, the quadruple time-of-flight mass spectrometer, which will aid in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The new mass spectrometer now provides the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory with the ability to analyze samples containing illicit drugs.   (Credit: James Carbone)

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County officials unveiled on Tuesday a new tool in the battle against the opioid crisis, a $400,000 mass spectrometer that will help law-enforcement agencies analyze illicit drugs and identify fentanyl and other deadly substances that previously would have gone undetected.

District Attorney Timothy Sini said the county’s crime laboratory is the only lab in New York State besides the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to have such technology.

Officials said the quadruple time-of-flight mass spectrometer, purchased with assets seized from drug dealers, will allow Suffolk police and prosecutors to identify substances that are similar but not identical to fentanyl and other drugs and chemicals that are used in the manufacture of seized drugs. 

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Mopsy, a frizzled bantam white Polish hen, has This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Work was halted on a fence at North Judge rules against school district in fence fight
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said Dover Sands Inc. Town orders vendor to cease operations at catering hall
Clover is an economical and environmentally friendly, low-maintenance Clover makes for an environmentally sound 'lawn'
Massapequa twins Jack and Matthew Collins, 8, play Out of tune: LIers scramble to give away pianos
Robert Neulander is shown in an undated photo. Texting juror undoes high-profile murder verdict
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search