A $9.9 million bond to update and expand the Lindenhurst Memorial Library was given the green light Wednesday by voters.

The spending for the library on Lee Avenue was approved by a vote of 474-399. The 15-year bond will add $64 per year to the tax bill of residents with a home assessment of $3,500, the average assessed valuation in Babylon Town.

“I am very grateful for the community’s support,” said Lisa Kropp, the library’s director.

This was the second bond referendum the library has put forth in the past two years. The previous proposal in 2017 was for $14.5 million and failed by a vote of 683-521, with residents criticizing both the amount of the referendum and the scale of work the library planned.

The latest proposal keeps many of the upgrades but cuts back on the physical expansion of the library, adding 3,000 square feet, versus the 10,000 square feet that had been planned in the 2017 proposal.