TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Wyandanch voters pass scaled-down library budget, with smaller tax increase, by slim margin

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Voters in Wyandanch narrowly approved a library budget Tuesday that raises taxes nearly 2% after rejecting a proposed tax increase last year that was significantly higher, according to unofficial results.

The proposed $2 million budget for 2020-21 passed 98-95 and is a 1.81% increase over the current budget. The library has been operating on a contingency budget after voters rejected last year’s proposed spending plan that had a tax increase of nearly 39%.

The library remains closed, so the vote was held outdoors in the parking lot. Wyandanch is the only library among the 56 in Suffolk County that has not reopened, said Kevin Verbesey, director for the Suffolk Cooperative Library System.

Library director Shadd Jamison said he’s "extremely happy" the budget passed.

"We’re going to be able to enhance services such as our virtual services, enhance our children and teen areas and interior improvements along the way," Jamison said.

The largest expense category, library staff, would decrease from $1.02 million to $967,088. Materials and supplies would drop from $156,000 to $149,500. Library operations would increase from $322,860 to $372,060 and fixed administrative expenses would rise from $218,000 to $266,500.

The library lists $557 as the amount residents would pay in annual taxes. Babylon Town officials have said that under the current average assessment the annual taxes would be $709. Library officials did not explain the discrepancy in the tax amounts when asked.

The library did not provide a line-item budget to residents or Newsday, only a budget outline, and has not responded to Newsday's questions on the outline or a Freedom of Information Act request for a full budget. Pauline Barfield, president of a Brooklyn public relations firm used by the library to send out news releases on the budget, has told Newsday she could not answer questions about the budget.

Also, candidate Jordan Thomas claimed victory in the trustee election, beating Khristian Jones by a vote of 126-85 for an open seat.

With Denise M. Bonilla

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

MTA President Phillip Eng joined coummunity business leaders Transit advocates: LIRR cuts would wreck havoc on Island
Gold Coast Studios Stage 2 on July 24 Studio taking steps to seat live audience for new Kevin James comedy
Olivia Argivay, 4, left, joins her mother on NYC schools reopening plan changes again
A candle-lit makeshift memorial sits at a lamppost Family of survivor of Southern State crash: It's a 'miracle' she survived
Saltzman East Memorial School in Farmingdale was closed More Long Island schools report COVID-19 cases; NY infections remain low
Pat Pizzarelli is the executive director for Section Nassau sports body files motion to dismiss lawsuit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search