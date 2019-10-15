A homeless man who asked a 4-year-old girl at a Huntington Station library to come with him on Monday has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk police said.

Jose Aparicio, 30, was arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday near the Huntington Public Library-Station Branch, police said. He will be held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, authorities said.

Police said Aparicio, holding a stuffed animal, approached the girl at the library about 3:15 p.m. Monday. He asked the child to come with him and touched her hair, police said. The girl’s mother confronted Aparicio and he left, officials said.

Police are looking for additional victims and asked anyone with information to call the Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8226.