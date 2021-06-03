After being shut down for more than a year, the Wyandanch Public Library has come up with a plan to reopen in the coming weeks.

The building was closed in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even as all other public libraries on Long Island have reopened, Wyandanch remained closed due to what library officials said are problems with its HVAC system. In April, the state Department of Education issued a directive that all libraries must resume in-person services for a minimum set of hours by June 1. For Wyandanch, the requirement is 35 hours per week.

At a special library board meeting on June 1, director Shadd Jamison said the board had decided to reopen the library in two weeks. There will be curbside service, he said, which patrons can use by placing orders through email, phone or in person. The building also will be open to up to 10 visitors, with four staff members — one librarian, one clerk, a page and a custodian — on hand, Jamison said. Patrons can make an appointment for career services and use laptops for up to 30 minutes. Outdoor programming will continue, he added.

Starting June 15, the library’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Masks and social distancing are required.

The library will "re-evaluate everything we talked about and possibly add more services" after Labor Day, Jamison said.

"Now that there’s been more vaccinations, we feel more comfortable with being able to provide a limited solution for the public," said board president Ghenya Grant.

In September, Savin Engineers of Hauppauge was paid $10,000 to evaluate the building’s 30-year-old HVAC system, whose problems go back years. They found there is inadequate airflow and improper ventilation in half of the building, but stopped short of recommending that no one go inside.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Grant said at the time that even curbside service was not possible because it would require "staff members to be in close proximity for an extended period of time." She also stated that insisting employees, who were all paid their full salaries to work from home, come in to work could open the library up to workers’ comp claims and litigation.

Savin gave the library an estimate of $1.2 million to $1.5 million for the work. Last month the board agreed to contract with another company for up to $40,000 for portable HVAC units.

Grant said two temporary HVACs will be used, with the units outside and ductwork coming in through the windows. She said that there were some "legal issues and clarifications that we had to make" but that installation is "on course" to happen this week.