Suffolk County legislators have delayed a plan to install nearly 70 license plate readers in Brentwood and Central Islip over concerns about their use, though the county police chief said they would help solve crimes and curb gang activity.

Legislators at the public safety committee meeting Thursday tabled accepting a $1 million state grant for the license plate readers, citing questions about how data would be stored and how effective existing readers have been.

Legis. Samuel Gonzalez and Susan Berland also questioned whether the readers should be spread out throughout the county instead of just in Brentwood and Central Islip now that MS-13 gang-related crime has declined.

“There’s a lot of question marks,” Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) said.

County law enforcement officials first announced a plan to install 50 license plate readers in Brentwood in 2016 after several high-profile murders, including of teen girls Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens in Brentwood. Assemb. Phil Ramos secured a $1 million grant that year from the Dormitory Authority of New York State, and it took three years for the grant review process to be nearly complete, officials said.

Police Chief Stu Cameron said 67 readers would be installed in Brentwood and Central Islip — a hamlet he said was always included in the plan — along major routes and areas that previously have had violent crimes. Two other readers would be purchased as spares. They will expedite investigations, he said.

“We could potentially solve the crime or see the suspect fleeing the scene before the officer even arrives on scene,” Cameron said.

The readers would collect license plate numbers on every car that passes by but not provide other information, such as the owner’s name, except to point out if a car has been stolen, Cameron said. Police officials would have to run plate numbers through separate databases, including Lexis Nexis, to get information and could only do so with proper justification while investigating crimes, he said. All plate numbers collected would be stored in police headquarters, likely with a cloud-based system, and purged after a set retention period.

The Brentwood and Central Islip installations would be the largest rollout of fixed license plate readers in the county since the majority of existing ones are attached to patrol cars, Cameron said.

Other police agencies on Long Island have installed the readers, including Hempstead, Glen Cove, Kings Point, Port Washington, Long Beach and Lynbrook.

Nassau County police said officials recently approved spending $3.5 million through asset forfeiture funds to install additional readers, but declined to say how many the department has already. In Freeport, officials recently credited the readers, which read 50 million license plates in the last year, with a 54 percent decline in village crime.