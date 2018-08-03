Three people were injured, one seriously, in a three-vehilce crash that shut down the westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway for about four hours Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

A Chrysler Town and Country was going west by Exit 58 in Islandia about 5:30 p.m. when it rear-ended a Ford Escape, which then hit a Hyundai Sonata, police said.

The Ford driver was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said, but her passenger was not hurt. Her name was not released pending notification of family, police said.

The Chrysler driver, Juan Rodas, 28, of Medford, and his 2-year-old son had injuries that were not life threatening, and they were taken to the same hospital, police said.

The Hyundai's driver, Laverne Brown, 46, of Bay Shore, and her passenger were not injured, police said.

All the vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Police said the LIE lanes were reopened about 9:30 p.m.

Fourth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8452.