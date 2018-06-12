TODAY'S PAPER
Crash shuts down westbound LIE in Brentwood, police say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Suffolk police and Brentwood firefighters were responding to a report of a crash on the Long Island Expressway at about 6:30 p.m. that has shut down the highway westbound in that area.

The scene was reported in the westbound lanes of the highway near Exit 53 in Brentwood.

Police dispatched a helicopter to the scene to airlift any victims to a hospital, but the extent of injuries was unclear.

The Inform website run by the state’s Department of transportation said all westbound lanes of the LIE were temporarily shut due to a multivehicle crash at Exit 53.

