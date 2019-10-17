TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Crash shuts eastbound LIE at Exit 52 near Commack, official says

A crash involving a Suffolk police cruiser and two other vehicles left eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway closed at Exit 52 near Commack on Thursday, a police spokeswoman said. (Credit: Stringer News)

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway remained closed Thursday afternoon at Exit 52 near Commack after a crash involving a Suffolk police cruiser and two other vehicles, a police spokeswoman said.

“At this point no one is deemed seriously injured,” the spokeswoman said.

The crash happened at about 12:35 p.m., police said.

A Highway Patrol officer was in his vehicle on the eastbound LIE, just east of Exit 52, conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of the roadway when his vehicle was struck from behind by another, police said. The police vehicle then struck the vehicle that was pulled over for the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the police car was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer and at least one person in the vehicle involved in the traffic stop were also taken to hospitals.

The road remained closed shortly after 2 p.m., police said. It was not clear when the lanes would reopen to traffic.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Dr. Stan Li enters a court room on Doc asks NY top court to overturn conviction in opioid deaths
The Shinnecock Indian Nation has begun operating one Shinnecock Nation planning 2 gas stations
Glen Cove City Hall on Glen St. in Women allege 'culture of harassment' in Glen Cove
Spencer Sheehan is seeking $5 million in damages Vanilla vigilante says: Check the ingredients
Firefighters battle a windswept blaze that destroyed three Officials: Fire destroys three Fire Island homes
A vacant lot on Nassau Road and East Hempstead councilman questions land value figures
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search