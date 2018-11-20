A tractor trailer struck emergency vehicles at the scene of a previous crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills early Tuesday, injuring first responders and closing lanes, Suffolk County police said.

Suffolk police Highway Patrol officers and the Dix Hills Fire Department responded to a two-car crash near Exit 51 about 11:50 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement.

About 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, a tractor trailer hit the rear of the fire engine, police said. Several firefighters were inside. The tractor trailer jackknifed and hit the Highway Patrol car, too.

All eastbound LIE lanes were closed for hours between Exit 51, Deer Park Avenue, and Exit 52, Commack Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened by about 6:20 a.m., police said.

A firefighter was taken to Huntington Hospital, police said. A Highway Patrol officer and the truck driver were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. All had minor injuries.

The tractor trailer driver, whose identity was not released, was issued a summons for failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles, police said. The truck is being held for a safety check.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation was called to clean up a fuel spill on the road, police said.