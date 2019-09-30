At least one person was seriously injured in a multivehicle crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway on Monday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The crash was reported at 10:41 a.m. near Exit 50 at Bagatelle Road and involved multiple vehicles, police said. The status of the injured individual was not immediately available.

The crash has forced the closure of all lanes of the LIE at Exit 49 at Walt Whitman Road. Police have also closed the HOV and far left-hand lane of the westbound LIE at Exit 50, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.