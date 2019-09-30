TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

LIE multivehicle crash leaves at least 1 seriously hurt, Suffolk police say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

At least one person was seriously injured in a multivehicle crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway on Monday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The crash was reported at 10:41 a.m. near Exit 50 at Bagatelle Road and involved multiple vehicles, police said. The status of the injured individual was not immediately available.

The crash has forced the closure of all lanes of the LIE at Exit 49 at Walt Whitman Road. Police have also closed the HOV and far left-hand lane of the westbound LIE at Exit 50, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.  

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Donald 1600: New Trump debunker is veteran of his bunker
More than $1.6 million in back taxes are State to test for contaminants at LI landfill
Rapper Kanye West performs at Greater Allen A.M.E. Kanye West performs at Queens church
NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was fatally shot NYPD: Cop killed during arrest; suspect also dead
Peter Greenberg, travel editor for CBS, is a Travel journalist has home at Fire Island firehouse
View of proposed apartment complex, The Lindenhurst Residences, Lindenhurst split over proposed development
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search