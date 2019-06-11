A vehicle crashed and overturned on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday, causing life-threatening injuries to the driver, Suffolk police said.

The westbound LIE has been shut down between Exits 70 and 71 since a Jeep Liberty careened off the roadway and onto the shoulder just after 4:50 p.m., police said.

Seventh Precinct detectives believe the man had a medical emergency. His passenger was not injured, police said.

Other details were not immediately available as investigators gathered information at the scene.