Cops: Man seriously hurt in service road crash in Ronkonkoma

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he crashed into a parked car on Express Drive North, the service road of the Long Island Expressway, Tuesday night in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the driver, but said he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the crash occurred between Port and Belle avenues at about 7:30 p.m., when the man was driving west in a 2014 Honda Pilot. No charges have been filed.

Fourth Squad detectives asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 631-854-8452.

