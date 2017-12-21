A woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation after her car struck a median and flipped over on the Long Island Expressway on Thursday morning when she tried to avoid a dead animal, Suffolk County police said.

The accident, near Exit 67 in Yaphank, caused two eastbound lanes of the LIE between Exits 66 and 67 to be closed to traffic for about a half-hour after the single-vehicle crash.

“A woman was driving a BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 67 when she swerved to avoid a dead animal in the road and her vehicle struck the median at approximately 7 a.m.,” police said in an emailed statement. “The BMW overturned and ended up in the left lane of the eastbound Long Island Expressway.”

Police did not release the woman’s name but said she was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital “for medical evaluation.”