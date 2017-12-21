TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police: Driver dodging dead animal crashes on LIE

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation after her car struck a median and flipped over on the Long Island Expressway on Thursday morning when she tried to avoid a dead animal, Suffolk County police said.

The accident, near Exit 67 in Yaphank, caused two eastbound lanes of the LIE between Exits 66 and 67 to be closed to traffic for about a half-hour after the single-vehicle crash.

“A woman was driving a BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 67 when she swerved to avoid a dead animal in the road and her vehicle struck the median at approximately 7 a.m.,” police said in an emailed statement. “The BMW overturned and ended up in the left lane of the eastbound Long Island Expressway.”

Police did not release the woman’s name but said she was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital “for medical evaluation.”

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Christmas comes Dec. 23, 2017, for Armagan Ekici, Early Christmas for family burned out of home
The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East $5M FEMA grant comes through on sewage project
Early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Suffolk County police Cops: 13 arrested at holiday checkpoints
Members of the Hagerman fire department respond to 2 go to hospital in 3-vehicle crash, cops say
Suffolk County police investigate the scene where officials 2 fatally shot outside Suffolk home, cops say
Nassau County police released this image of a 2 sought in liquor store theft, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE