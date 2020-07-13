A jackknifed tractor trailer forced the closure of all westbound lanes of the Long Island expressway Monday in Dix Hills, officials said.

Suffolk County police said the single-vehicle crash, which occurred near Exit 50, was reported around 6:50 a.m. Police said the road was closed at Exit 51, Deer Park Avenue, with traffic being diverted off the highway.

The state 511 NY website said the accident involved the tractor-trailer and had no indication of when the roadway might reopen.

Police said the road had been closed for cleanup and removal of the truck. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.