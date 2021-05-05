Police: Man dies after crashed car hit by FedEx cargo truck on LIE

A minor collision that led two drivers to stop their cars on the Long Island Expressway ended with the death of one after he got back in his sedan – that then was hit by a FedEx cargo truck on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Neville Stephan, 29, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collisions in Ronkonkoma.

He was driving a 2018 Honda sedan east on the Expressway, the police said, when he collided with Xavier Rodriguez, 19, of Centereach, in a 2017 Nissan sedan.

That first crash occurred as they both tried to take Exit 60 at about 11:35 p.m., the police said.

Stephan, according to the police, stopped his car in the center lane; Rodriguez came to a halt on the exit ramp.

Both men got out of their cars and found neither was injured, the police said.

Then, the police said, Stephan got back into his Honda, but was ejected after the truck struck his car.

Naim Khan, 29, of Richmond Hill, Queens, who was driving the truck, was not injured, the police said.

The other driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The FedEx truck was returned to its owner after clearing safety checks that the Honda and Nissan now will undergo, the police said.

The Long Island Expressway fully reopened following the crashes just before 7 a.m., according 511 New York.