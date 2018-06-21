Four people have been injured, three seriously, in a crash on the Long Island Expressway, closing the eastbound lanes Thursday night in the Holtsville-Farmingville border, Suffolk police said.

A Dodge Ram was switching lanes just before Exit 63, County Road 83, when it hit a Hyundai Sonata, causing the Dodge to overturn, police said.

Each driver had one passenger, police said.

The crash, which occurred just before 7:20 p.m., also led to a brief closure of the westbound HOV and left lanes.

The eastbound LIE remained closed at 9 p.m., authorities said.

Other details were not immediately available.