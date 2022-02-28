TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man struck killed in Islandia; LIE exits 57, 58, reopened

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Islandia Monday night, closing two nearby exits on the Long Island Expressway that remained shut down until hours later, Suffolk police said.

The victim's name, age and hometown were not immediately available.

Police said the man was hit about 7:15 p.m. near westbound Exit 58 and pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately provide information about the vehicle or the approximate location where it struck the victim.

Exits 57 and 58 westbound were closed until about 11:30 p.m., police said.

