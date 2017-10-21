The Long Island Expressway’s westbound service road at Exit 61, Patchogue-Holbrook Road, and nearby Laurel Street were reopened to traffic Saturday morning after a fuel tanker fire, Suffolk County police said.

There were no injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the fire was reported about 4:15 a.m. and that it was out at 5:30 a.m.; all lanes of the LIE had been closed while firefighters battled the blaze.

The road and street were reopened about 10 a.m. Saturday after spilled fuel was cleared, but no further information was immediately available.