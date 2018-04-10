TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Van hits police car on LIE, injuring officer, van driver

The eastbound Long Island Expressway in Manorville was temporarily closed after a highway patrol officer’s car blocking left lane was struck, police said.

Long Island Expressway eastbound was closed at Exit

Long Island Expressway eastbound was closed at Exit 69 in Manorville Tuesday after a crash. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Eastbound Long Island Expressway in Manorville was temporarily closed Tuesday after a van crashed into a Suffolk County patrol car, injuring an officer who had stopped for another accident, police said.

The highway patrol officer’s injuries were not life threatening; he was being treated at Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue, the police said.

A van, driven by a man, struck the officer’s car in the back at about 1:20 p.m., the police said.

The officer was sitting in his car, blocking the left lane after a one-vehicle accident, police said.

Pictures of the crash showed that the police car’s rear end was crumpled.

The van’s driver was taken to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead to be treated for minor injuries, according to the police.

The driver in the first crash was uninjured, they said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

An aerial view, center, of the land that $100M residential development on indefinite hold
Seth Meyers (L) and wife Alexi Ashe attend Seth Meyers’ wife delivers baby in apartment lobby
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Ex-bank officer: Singh's financial strength 'not good'
Taikeem Wheeler, 26, left, Richard Davis, 34, and AG: 3 LIers plead guilty in dogfighting probe
Shania Buchanan leaves Nassau police headquarters in Mineola Woman gets 17 years in prison in SUV killing
Commuters board a westbound Long Island Rail Road LIRR: Schedule changes to continue into July