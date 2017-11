Westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were temporarily closed at Exit 50 after a car crash late Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

The accident was reported at 9:17 p.m. and the road closure was announced shortly thereafter.

All lanes had reopened as of 2:43 a.m. Thursday according to the TransAlert, a system of the state Department of Transportation.

No major injuries were reported, police said.

With William Murphy