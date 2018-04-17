Jose Campos saw the lighting strike snaking across the ground, coming right at him.

It was 10 a.m. Monday and he had just gotten off a forklift outside Roman Stone Construction Co. in Bay Shore. It was raining, and he heard thunder, he said.

Then he hit the ground.

The 48-year-old husband and father of two said he saw the lightning moving fast over 20 feet. He had his hands around a steel cable.

He believed about 20 minutes passed before he regained consciousness. His body felt stuck to the cement below him.

As he gained enough strength to start crawling to the building, he thought he was going to die. The distance to the building was about 150 feet, he said.

“I didn’t feel my legs,” he recalled, speaking through an interpreter. “My whole body felt numb.”

Campos described the terrifying incident, and his gratitude to God for surviving, during a news conference Tuesday at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

Doctors said he was lucky. Most people struck by lightning don’t survive. But Campos didn’t suffer a direct hit, which probably accounts for his being alive, doctors said.

He has no injuries, though he’s still feeling some pain and numbness, which doctors expect will subside.

They said he can leave whenever he feels better, which they expect will be soon.