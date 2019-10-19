TODAY'S PAPER
Man dies after falling from limousine style bus in Baiting Hollow

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A 28-year-old man who fell from a limousine style bus Saturday afternoon has died, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

The bus was traveling westbound on Sound Ave, just west of Osborn Avenue in Baiting Hollow, around 1:20 p.m. when the incident took place, police said Saturday night.

Medical assistance was provided to the victim, who was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

The victim’s identity and where he was from were not immediately released. A preliminary investigation indicated the event was accidental in nature, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-727-4500. 

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

