Authorities recovered the body of a missing Queens man Saturday morning from the Great South Bay off Lindenhurst, police said.

Hendricks Walls, 85, was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen leaving his residence in Jamaica, according to an NYPD Silver Alert issued Friday morning.

Suffolk County police received a call at 8:35 a.m. regarding a possible body in the water, a spokesman said. The Homicide Squad responded to the Venetian Shores Park boat ramp.

An NYPD spokeswoman said Walls' body was discovered Saturday morning. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.