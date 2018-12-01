TODAY'S PAPER
Body of missing Queens man found off Lindenhurst coast, police say

Hendricks Walls of Jamaica, Queens, was reported missing

Hendricks Walls of Jamaica, Queens, was reported missing on Thursday, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Authorities recovered the body of a missing Queens man Saturday morning from the Great South Bay off Lindenhurst, police said.

Hendricks Walls, 85, was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen leaving his residence in Jamaica, according to an NYPD Silver Alert issued Friday morning.

Suffolk County police received a call at 8:35 a.m. regarding a possible body in the water, a spokesman said. The Homicide Squad responded to the Venetian Shores Park boat ramp.

An NYPD spokeswoman said Walls' body was discovered Saturday morning. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

