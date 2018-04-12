The Village of Lindenhurst court this week unveiled a new metal detector, part of a slate of security improvements being implemented through a state grant.

The village’s court earlier this year received $27,394 from a grant from the Justice Court Assistance Program. The state program awards grants to municipal courts across New York for a variety of needs, but security improvements is a common request, said Mary Porter, spokeswoman for Suffolk courts.

The metal detector was set up Wednesday outside the courtroom, which is located within Village Hall on Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. The detector, which officials said is the same kind used at airports, cost $4,200, Village Administrator Doug Madlon said. The village also will use the grant money to install surveillance cameras both outside and inside the building for $6,550 and put in new keyless security doors on the outside of building at a cost of $8,200. In addition, the village will be installing new lighting in the parking lot of village hall. Madlon said he did not have a cost estimate for the lighting.

“You just don’t know who is going to be coming in and what can happen, as we learned with [Parkland] Florida,” Madlon said.