Cops: One person dead, another charged with DWI after Lindenhurst crash

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
One person was killed and another is facing charges of driving while intoxicated following a crash early Sunday in Lindenhurst, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County Police Major Case detectives are investigating the crash, which occurred about 4 a.m. near Montauk Highway and East Shore Road, police said. One person was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Suffolk police.

The identities of the victim and the person charged were not immediately available.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

