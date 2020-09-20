Cops: One person dead, another charged with DWI after Lindenhurst crash
One person was killed and another is facing charges of driving while intoxicated following a crash early Sunday in Lindenhurst, Suffolk police said.
Suffolk County Police Major Case detectives are investigating the crash, which occurred about 4 a.m. near Montauk Highway and East Shore Road, police said. One person was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Suffolk police.
The identities of the victim and the person charged were not immediately available.