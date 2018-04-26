The Village of Lindenhurst has received $175,000 in state funding to make upgrades to its fire department.

The money, obtained through state Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore), will go toward improvements in several firehouses, said John Palermo Jr., second assistant chief of the department. The work includes replacing the roof at the Delaware Avenue firehouse; refurbishing bathrooms at the Lane Street firehouse; adding egress stairs in the back of the 39th Street firehouse and a new canopy in front of the main firehouse on Wellwood Avenue; and installing air conditioning in the Fireman’s Memorial Park pavilion, which is a village evacuation center.

The village board of trustees on April 17 also approved the village’s annual “chief’s contract” with the department for $130,460, up $8,000 from last year. The agreement with newly installed Chief Paul Vinciguerra goes toward department parades, its installment dinner and other nonwork functions, said Mayor Mike Lavorata. The money is only a fraction of the overall costs, Lavorata said, and the department raises funds to cover the remainder.

In addition, the board approved hiring eight new EMTs for the department, including four critical care EMTs at $22 per hour and four paramedic EMTs at $25 per hour.