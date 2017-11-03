This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops: Pedestrian hit, killed by Suffolk Transit bus

A 64-year-old woman was trying to cross Montauk Highway when she was struck, police say.

Part of Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst was shut in both directions Thursday night, Nov. 2, 2017, as police investigated a fatal pedstrian accident, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A 64-year-old woman was killed Thursday night when she was struck by a Suffolk Transit bus on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

The accident occurred near Wellwood Avenue and was reported at 8:08 p.m., police said.

Police identified the victim as Maureen McCloskey of Lindenhurst and said she was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was pronounced dead at 8:52 p.m.

According to police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers, McCloskey was attempting to cross Montauk from south to north when she was struck by the westbound bus in the right hand lane near Wellwood Avenue. The bus driver, identified as Michael Devine, 60, of North Babylon, was not charged.

As a result of the incident, Montauk Highway was closed in both directions between Adams and Washington avenues for the investigation, but was reopened after several hours.

