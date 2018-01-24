The Village of Lindenhurst has installed parking meters along a main thoroughfare.

The village board of trustees last week approved the installation of 17 meters along East Hoffman Avenue from Smith Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. The meters operate 24 hours and cost 25 cents for two hours of parking. The village paid about $800 for each meter, said Mayor Mike Lavorata.

Lavorata said the meters are intended to target Long Island Rail Road commuters who avoid paying for a spot in one of the village’s designated LIRR lots.

A permit is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. for commuter spots. Residents can obtain a free one-day pass or pay $65 per year for a permit. Nonresidents can get daily or weekly passes for $5 and $15, respectively, or pay $200 for a yearly permit.

Village officials did not provide the total number of commuter spots available but said the number of spaces exceeds the number of permits given. Officials said that since Dec. 1, there have been 646 resident and 219 nonresident permits sold.