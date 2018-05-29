Lindenhurst Village officials have removed parking signs from in front of a pizzeria after residents raised safety concerns.

Workers began removing the two 15-minute parking signs from South 2nd Street at Spasso Pizzeria on Tuesday. The village had placed the signs there several months ago.

During a public hearing about the signs held by the village board of trustees earlier this month, several residents living on South 2nd said the designated parking was too close to the end of the block where the street meets busy West Hoffman Avenue, limiting sight lines.

“It makes for a dangerous situation that’s going to be a tragedy at that corner one day,” said resident Julie Bartolomeo, who asked that a traffic study be performed.

Residents also questioned why the village would install the signs months before holding a public hearing.

“It just seems odd to me, as a simple taxpayer, that we have 15-minute signs up before they even get approved,” Pete Tapinis said.

Village Administrator Doug Madlon said he authorized the signs. He said the pizzeria’s owner, Joe Spasso, had told the village people were parking in front of the shop for hours and that limited parking is “essential” to his takeout business. Yhe store has a lot behind it with about a dozen spaces.

“We need businesses in the village,” Madlon said. “To survive as a business he [Spasso] needed to have those spots open.”

In response to the concerns, officials had PSC Engineering of Huntington Station conduct a study, completed last week, that recommended the village extend the “no parking” area before the stop sign by five feet. Madlon said the study did not indicate a problem with the 15-minute parking signs, so they will be reinstalled, pending board approval, farther down the street.

Spasso said he doesn’t mind the village moving the signs, as long as the parking rules remain.

“It’s very important for us to have our customers be able to pull up and pull out,” he said.