The Village of Lindenhurst has postponed a planned vote on an apartment complex that would be the largest project in the village’s history.

The village board of trustees had planned a special meeting Tuesday to vote on rezoning 7 acres across from the Lindenhurst Long Island Rail Road station from industrial and residential to Downtown Redevelopment District.

The latter zoning was created by the village last year. Tritec Real Estate of East Setauket has proposed building a 260-unit multifamily rental complex called The Lindenhurst Residences on the site on East Hoffman Avenue between South Smith Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials announced that because of an illness in Mayor Mike Lavorata’s family, the vote has been postponed until the board’s scheduled meeting on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Village Hall, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.