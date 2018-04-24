TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
62° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Tuesday vote on Lindenhurst rezoning plan postponed

A village vote on rezoning property near the

A village vote on rezoning property near the Lindenhurst LIRR station was postponed until May 1. Photo Credit: Michael Dobie

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
Print

The Village of Lindenhurst has postponed a planned vote on an apartment complex that would be the largest project in the village’s history.

The village board of trustees had planned a special meeting Tuesday to vote on rezoning 7 acres across from the Lindenhurst Long Island Rail Road station from industrial and residential to Downtown Redevelopment District.

The latter zoning was created by the village last year. Tritec Real Estate of East Setauket has proposed building a 260-unit multifamily rental complex called The Lindenhurst Residences on the site on East Hoffman Avenue between South Smith Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials announced that because of an illness in Mayor Mike Lavorata’s family, the vote has been postponed until the board’s scheduled meeting on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Village Hall, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

Latest Long Island News

First responders work at the scene of a Driver airlifted after rollover, police say
An eastbound Long Island Rail Road train entering LIRR’s $1B safety system fails in simulated tests
The former Hubbard Power & Light power plant Officials: Power plant sold after two decades vacant
Suffolk County police respond after a call reporting Man robs Valero gas station, Suffolk cops say
Travane Ramos, 28, of Hempstead, was arrested in Cops: Foiled robber linked to 5 burglaries
Voters sign in to vote at the Oakwood Polls open on LI in 3 Assembly special elections