The Village of Lindenhurst has given the go-ahead for a developer to build senior apartments next to an existing apartment complex.

The village board of trustees earlier this month voted to give final approval to Mitchell Giannini and South 13th Street Realty LLC to build 12 one-bedroom senior apartments, approximately 1,038 square feet each, at 580 W. Montauk Hwy. Village officials did not provide the size of the lot. The vacant site is adjacent to Giannini’s existing senior complex, Gail Grace Manor West, which has 21 apartments.

Village trustees gave initial approval in March to the rezoning of the land from business and residential to senior citizen multiple residence district. However, the village had to correct some errors in the language in the agreement, said village attorney Gerard Glass. The village’s planning and zoning boards have also given approval, village Administrator Doug Madlon said.

The zoning change approval is subject to more than three dozen stipulations related to the condition and upkeep of the property, such as proper lighting, landscaping and trash removal. The stipulations also state that Giannini must pay the village $1,500 per unit to offset village expenses related to the review of the application.

Some residents had expressed concerns about the additional apartments, citing the already busy nature of Montauk Highway. Trustee RJ Renna said that while those concerns are valid, there have been improvements to the area, citing traffic calming measures that have been recently implemented, including a new traffic light installed by the state Department of Transportation at nearby South 13th Street in October. The department also added a new crosswalk and enhanced pedestrian signals with disability-compliant pedestrian ramps, along with a “signal ahead” sign before a curve for westbound traffic on Montauk Highway.

“I think this is a great opportunity to beautify that property and provide an opportunity for seniors to remain in our community,” Renna said. “I hope the project goes well, and we’ll try to create a safe environment for all our residents.”