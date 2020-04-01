TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Garbage truck backs over, kills sanitation worker in Lindenhurst

By Robert Brodsky
A Lindenhurst Village sanitation worker was killed Wednesday morning after he fell from the back of a garbage truck moving in reverse and it ran over him, Suffolk police said.

Jonathan Kehoe, 59, of Medford, was riding on the back of the sanitation truck shortly after 9 a.m. on South Fourth Street, near Third Avenue, when he fell off the vehicle, authorities said. The truck, driven by John Ciero, 37, of Lindenhurst, then ran over Kehoe, police said.

Kehoe was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Safety Section performed a safety check on the vehicle, officials said.

Suffolk detectives ask anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011.

