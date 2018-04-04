Within hours of reporting his walker stolen on Wednesday, Richard Dixon had at least six replacements to choose from, thanks to community members who rallied to support him.

Dixon, 75, of Lindenhurst, left his walker outside Black Forest Bakery in Lindenhurst while he ate his breakfast there, and it was missing when he went outside about 45 minutes later, he said.

Dixon, a Navy veteran, said he was “bent out of shape” when he realized what had happened. “It was pretty low to do this.”

Dixon asked an employee at the bakery to call Suffolk County police and report the walker stolen. Police said the incident is under investigation.

In the meantime, bakery owner Thomas Lorch, who said Dixon eats at his establishment multiple times a day, wanted to help. Lorch checked the surveillance footage from his security cameras, which shows two women taking the walker out of view of the camera, and later walking back past the bakery without it. Lorch said he turned the footage over to Suffolk police, but he also posted images and details of the incident on his Facebook page.

Within a few hours, the post was shared more than 4,000 times and by early Wednesday afternoon, Lorch said he started receiving calls from community members who wanted to donate a walker. He was expecting 12 walkers to be donated by the end of the day and already had a handful at the bakery.

Lorch also purchased a walker for Dixon at H & J Medical Supplies in Lindenhurst about 20 minutes after the incident occurred, he said. He was planning to give Dixon the walker when Dixon returned to the bakery Wednesday evening.

“Everybody loves him,” Lorch said of Dixon. “People are donating walkers all over the place.”

Lorch said he’s considering donating the extra walkers to a veterans home.

Dixon said he was “very grateful for the donations.”

Police said they are looking for the women in the surveillance footage. Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.