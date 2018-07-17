Lindenhurst residents and officials have received their first look at a proposed $2.1 million waterfront resiliency project.

Cameron Engineering & Associates of Woodbury last week unveiled renderings of how the Shore Road Park waterfront resiliency project could look if approved.

The effort aims to stabilize and protect the shoreline, prevent further erosion and mitigate flooding. The project is one of several being undertaken by Lindenhurst using $6.4 million in federal money for flood protection allotted to the village as part of the superstorm Sandy recovery effort.

The project covers the southern part of Shore Road park where it meets the Great South Bay and includes two drainage pipe culverts flanking the park. The proposal calls for stone boulders to line the shore with tidal plantings such as beach grass, another layer of boulders, and then salt-tolerant plantings such as bayberry, and a small beach area bordered by a boulder wall.

Cameron associate Michael De Giglio said the sliver of beach was included based on community input and would be used for passive recreation only.

“You bring a beach chair, sit out and enjoy the view,” he said. “This is not intended for swimming.”

Village officials asked about the possibility of including a floating dock. “I think it would add value to the property down there,” trustee RJ Renna said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

De Giglio said the shallowness of the water would require putting the dock farther out from shore. Any such addition would have to be discussed with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, he said.

De Giglio said a gate would be installed to prevent vehicles from going to the area from South Bay Street, which borders the park.

That decision was welcome news to Darlene and Robert Fantel, whose house abuts the project area and said water enthusiasts and late-night visitors park near their home.

“We’ve got people who try to launch boats, Jet Skis, we’ve got kayakers by the dozens,” Darlene Fantel said. “This [a gate] will be a deterrent and it will clean up the area and attract more wildlife.”

De Giglio said the village must submit to the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery “30 percent complete drawings” for the project by next month, with the proposal's feasibility to be determined in early September.