With LIPA’s tax challenge of the Northport power station set to restart April 10, a group of residents who say they face a “devastating” tax loss plan to descend on LIPA headquarters Tuesday to urge the utility to drop the case.

LIPA’s decade-old case against Huntington Town alleging the plant is wildly overassessed is in mid-trial in state Supreme Court in Riverhead. LIPA seeks to significantly lower the current $84 million it pays in taxes for the National Grid-owned plant each year. Most of the payment goes to the Northport-East Northport School District. The trial will go through April 25.

Paul Dariggo, a Northport resident and banker who is leading a coalition of residents protesting in Uniondale Tuesday, said his intent is to let Long Islanders know how “angry and scared” Huntington residents are about a potential adverse judgment.

The group will ask LIPA to “cease and desist, terminate the tax [challenge] and honor the agreement they made” in 1998 not to challenge the taxes.

LIPA says the town has valued the plant for tax purposes at $3.4 billion, significantly higher than LIPA experts say the real value is: $198 million. The lower value would cut taxes by tens of millions of dollars annually. If LIPA wins the court case, the town and its residents could be forced to come up with nearly $500 million in tax refunds. LIPA has offered to settle the case by cutting tax payments by 50 percent over nine years, an offer the town has thus far rebuffed.

Darrigo acknowledged that residents have been slow to push back against LIPA and its public relations effort in the decade since the tax challenge was filed. Many people in the town had been “watching it and hoping it would go away,” he said. But no more.

Darrigo said his tax bill of $14,114 for the 2018-19 year would jump to $20,500 by 2028 if Huntington were to accept LIPA’s settlement. If LIPA wins in court, the taxes in nine years would jump to $22,500, he said.

As LIPA fields protests at its headquarters, its management contractor, PSEG Long Island, is expected to encounter hundreds of residents from Montauk who are threatening to descend on a public meeting to discuss the utility’s plans for a new electric station in the hamlet. Residents have been urging PSEG and the Town of East Hampton to scuttle one plan that would erect the substation on a hillside location on Flamingo Avenue, a few blocks from Montauk Harbor.

PSEG vice president of transmission and distribution John O’Connell said the utility will have information on five potential locations for the station that were discussed in a Newsday story in February.

“We’ll have some renderings of how different substations could look with different types of shielding and walls and landscaping,” O’Connell said. The all-day informational meeting is designed to provide residents with information rather than provide an open-mic forum for airing opinions. Feedback will be encouraged via email.

The sites include Flamingo Avenue, two sites north of the town recycling facility — including one in Edward Ecker County Park -- the existing substation on Fort Pond, and the original plan on Shore Road near Fort Pond Bay.

Shaun deJesus, a homeowner who has led opposition to the Flamingo Avenue site, said the hope is to urge town, county and state officials to work out a deal to use a proposed site nearest the town recycling center for the substation, since most other parcels have constituents urging against them.