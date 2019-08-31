TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead man charged with sale of alcohol to minor, police say

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A Riverhead man was arrested Monday for selling alcohol to a minor at a vineyard, Riverhead Town Police said.

Nicholas Bossey, 21, was arrested during a larger State Liquor Authority compliance check, police said. Officers also visited other vineyards in Baiting Hollow, Jamesport and Laurel.

Bossey was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child. He was released on an appearance ticket. His next court date has not been set.

Newsday Reporter Khristopher Brooks. Feb. 14, 2017

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

