Riverhead man charged with sale of alcohol to minor, police say
A Riverhead man was arrested Monday for selling alcohol to a minor at a vineyard, Riverhead Town Police said.
Nicholas Bossey, 21, was arrested during a larger State Liquor Authority compliance check, police said. Officers also visited other vineyards in Baiting Hollow, Jamesport and Laurel.
Bossey was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child. He was released on an appearance ticket. His next court date has not been set.
Crime in Nassau and Suffolk, 2006-2017 There were 35,503 violent or property crimes recorded on Long Island in 2017 by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Statistics, a 5.7 percent decrease from 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.