Train canceled after hitting 2 men on tracks near E. Hampton, LIRR says
One man might have to have a toe amputated after being struck by the 12:10 to Montauk from Jamaica, a railroad spokesman said.
Two men walking on the Long Island Rail Road tracks in East Hampton suffered minor injuries after being struck by a train on Saturday afternoon, a railroad spokesman said.
One of the men, who is 46, might have to have a toe amputated after being hit by the 12:10 train to Montauk from Jamaica, the spokesman said in a statement.
He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, he said.
The other man, who is 39, was taken to Southampton Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, he said.
The railroad canceled its 3:30 p.m. train from Montauk to Penn Station on Saturday after the accident, according to the LIRR’s Twitter feed.
Pictures from the accident scene show the train stopped on tracks in a wooded area; no crossing is visible.
Another photograph shows a man seated on the ground being helped by emergency personnel.