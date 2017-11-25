TODAY'S PAPER
Train canceled after hitting 2 men on tracks near E. Hampton, LIRR says

One man might have to have a toe amputated after being struck by the 12:10 to Montauk from Jamaica, a railroad spokesman said.

A man seated on the ground is helped

A man seated on the ground is helped by emergency personnel near North Main Street in East Hampton on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two men walking on the Long Island Rail Road tracks in East Hampton suffered minor injuries after being struck by a train on Saturday afternoon, a railroad spokesman said.

One of the men, who is 46, might have to have a toe amputated after being hit by the 12:10 train to Montauk from Jamaica, the spokesman said in a statement.

He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, he said.

The other man, who is 39, was taken to Southampton Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, he said.

The railroad canceled its 3:30 p.m. train from Montauk to Penn Station on Saturday after the accident, according to the LIRR’s Twitter feed.

Pictures from the accident scene show the train stopped on tracks in a wooded area; no crossing is visible.

Another photograph shows a man seated on the ground being helped by emergency personnel.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

