Two men walking on the Long Island Rail Road tracks in East Hampton suffered minor injuries after being struck by a train on Saturday afternoon, a railroad spokesman said.

One of the men, who is 46, might have to have a toe amputated after being hit by the 12:10 train to Montauk from Jamaica, the spokesman said in a statement.

He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, he said.

The other man, who is 39, was taken to Southampton Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, he said.

The railroad canceled its 3:30 p.m. train from Montauk to Penn Station on Saturday after the accident, according to the LIRR’s Twitter feed.

Pictures from the accident scene show the train stopped on tracks in a wooded area; no crossing is visible.

Another photograph shows a man seated on the ground being helped by emergency personnel.