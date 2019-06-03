TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington train-crossing paving will reroute drivers

The Northport LIRR station in East Northport on June 27, 2018. Photo Credit: Michael Owens

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
The Long Island Rail Road will close roads at several rail crossings across the Town of Huntington this week for repaving.

The Port Jefferson/Huntington line is undergoing grade crossing rehabilitation and repaving. LIRR and MTA Police will be on site to control traffic while the work is in progress, railroad officials said.

The time of the closures and locations:

  • Near Cold Spring Harbor station on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The West Rogues Path crossing will be repaved. Vehicles will use Oakwood Road/East Gate Drive for alternate access.
  • Near Huntington station Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Park Avenue crossingwill be repaved. Vehicles will use New York Avenue for alternate access.
  • Near Northport station Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Elwood Road crossing will be repaved. Vehicles will be directed to use Larkfield Road/Stony Hollow Road for alternate access during those hours.

The dates of the repaving may change depending on the weather.

For more information contact Ryan Attard at rlattar@lirr.org or 718-558-7767, or Vanessa Lockel at vlockel@lirr.org or 917-364-8940.

