A Long Island Rail Road train arriving at Port Jefferson was delayed after a "unauthorized person" was struck near the Huntington station on Saturday night, train officials reported on the railroad's Twitter page.

The 8:44 p.m. train from Hicksville due at the Port Jefferson at 9:52 p.m. was delayed, the LIRR reported. The person’s injuries were unknown as police and medics were at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.