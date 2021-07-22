The 11:18 a.m. train from Montauk to Jamaica is being delayed east of Bridgehampton after a person on the tracks was struck by the train, the Long Island Rail Road said in a tweet.

LIRR said in a tweet that buses have been secured and are expected to arrive in Bridgehampton at approximately 1:15 p.m. and Southampton at 2:30 p.m.

The person survived the crash and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said. MTA police are investigating.

Buses are expected to transfer passengers at the Bridgehampton station after 1:15 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. in Southampton.

