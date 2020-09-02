A pedestrian died after being struck by a westbound freight train in Holtsville about a thousand feet west of Waverly Avenue early Wednesday morning, train officials said.

The approximately 2:47 a.m. collision, between the New York & Atlantic Railway train and an individual whose identity has yet to be released, forced the Long Island Rail Road to cancel two trains, one from Ronkonkoma to Greenport and one from Greenport to Ronkonkoma, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Train service resumed at 7:30 a.m., the MTA said.