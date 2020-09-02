TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train in Holtsville, train officials say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A pedestrian died after being struck by a westbound freight train in Holtsville about a thousand feet west of Waverly Avenue early Wednesday morning, train officials said.

The approximately 2:47 a.m. collision, between the New York & Atlantic Railway train and an individual whose identity has yet to be released, forced the Long Island Rail Road to cancel two trains, one from Ronkonkoma to Greenport and one from Greenport to Ronkonkoma, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Train service resumed at 7:30 a.m., the MTA said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

