LIRR: Person killed by train on Ronkonkoma line; service affected

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
LIRR service on the Ronkonkoma branch has been suspended in both directions east of Farmingdale after a train struck and killed a person who was not supposed to be on the tracks, the commuter railroad said.

The Long Island Rail Road advises passengers to use the Montauk branch, tweeting just before 7 p.m. that the 5:41 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma was delayed at Brentwood.

The victim, a male, was struck about 6:50 p.m. just east of Brentwood, an LIRR spokeswoman said.

Other details were not immediately available.

