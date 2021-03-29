TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead officials detail specifics for development downtown near LIRR station

A rooftop view of downtown Riverhead from the

A rooftop view of downtown Riverhead from the Peconic Crossing, Nov. 19, 2018. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Riverhead, state and local business officials have unveiled the qualifications and timeline for selecting the finalists for a project to revitalize the long-blighted area around the Long Island Rail Road train station.

Riverhead began taking requests on Friday for qualifications from interested bidders on revitalizing the area on Osborne Avenue and Railroad Street. It has several vacant and dilapidated buildings, has become rundown through the years and residents have complained it has become crime-prone.

Interested bidders must have experience in high-quality, economically sustainable development projects; experience as a master developer; collaborative team experience; team capacity to finance and/or structure finance; and positive references from reputable contacts involved in related projects.

Bidders must submit all responses by May 14. The town board will choose finalists in mid-June, and finalists will make their project presentations to the public in mid-July. At least five developers have expressed some level of interest, according to Dawn Thomas, Riverhead’s community development administrator.

Town, State Assembly, Suffolk County Legislature and business advocacy reps said Friday that development around the area will be critical in making it a transportation hub for the North Fork.

Town Councilman Tim Hubbard said that once development is finished the benefits for Riverhead’s downtown area will be "tremendous."

"There are so many little trickle-down effects from a project like this that will help our town out," Hubbard said. "I can see them [visitors] coming down in droves using the train, alleviating some of our traffic congestion downtown and on Route 58. I can see them coming here and going for an evening to Suffolk Theater."

Republican State Assemb. Jodi Giglio, who represents the 2nd District, said the work to be done there will help generate jobs and encourage economic development.

"This is a great opportunity for developers to work with the town in a private-public partnership to improve this area," Giglio said.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said she is excited about the project’s potential.

"The Town of Riverhead is entering a period of unprecedented economic renaissance," Aguiar said. "We have not seen this level of positive interest from the private sector, the community as well as support from all levels of government in at least 20 years, and it is truly exciting to see Riverhead truly moving forward."

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

