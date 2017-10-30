This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
LIRR: Service suspensions on Montauk, Ronkonkoma branches

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Service was suspended in both directions on a portion of two branches of the Long Island Rail Road Monday morning, the LIRR said.

The service suspension on the Montauk branch, between Speonk and Montauk, was “due to power lines and trees downed by high winds,” the railroad said on its website.

The service suspension on the Ronkonkoma branch, between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, was “due to downed power lines on the tracks near Pinelawn” station, the LIRR said in a service notice on its website.

“There is limited service operating west of Farmingdale,” the notice said. “Bus service is not available.”

The LIRR encouraged commuters on the Ronkonkoma branch to use alternate branches, “including Port Jefferson, Babylon and Montauk trains.”

The railroad did not immediately return a telephone call and email seeking further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

