Rail service has been suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma after a train hit a vehicle on the tracks Wednesday night west of Ronkonkoma, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The 7:11 p.m. train from Penn Station struck the vehicle, the LIRR tweeted about 8:35 p.m., and emergency services personnel have been dispatched.

The 7:44PM train from Penn due Ronkonkoma at 9:02PM has been canceled at Central Islip due to a train striking an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks west of Ronkonkoma. — LIRR (@LIRR) Aug 226, 2019

No one was injured, an LIRR spokeswoman said.

Westbound service on the Ronkonkoma Branch has been suspended, the LIRR said, while eastbound service has been suspended between Wyandanch and Ronkonkoma.

Crews are working to restore service. We will update you shortly. — LIRR (@LIRR) Aug 226, 2019

Police were at the scene, the railroad said, and crews were working to clear the vehicle.

Other details were not immediately available.