LIRR train hits vehicle; service suspended between Farmingdale, Ronkonkoma

Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a

Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a vehicle Wednesday night on the tracks west of the Ronkonkoma station. No one was injured, the LIRR said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Rail service has been suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma after a train hit a vehicle on the tracks Wednesday night west of Ronkonkoma, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The 7:11 p.m. train from Penn Station struck the vehicle, the LIRR tweeted about 8:35 p.m., and emergency services personnel have been dispatched.

No one was injured, an LIRR spokeswoman said.

Westbound service on the Ronkonkoma Branch has been suspended, the LIRR said, while eastbound service has been suspended between Wyandanch and Ronkonkoma. 

Police were at the scene, the railroad said, and crews were working to clear the vehicle. 

Other details were not immediately available. 

