Buses replace trains between Patchogue and Montauk during off-peak, daytime hours this week, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The change will be in effect from 8:01 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as the railroad does track work, and riders should plan on up to 41 minutes of additional travel time, the LIRR said.

For westbound riders, trains that usually leave Montauk at 11:18 a.m. and 2:51 p.m., and the train that usually departs Speonk at 2 p.m., will originate in Patchogue, the LIRR said.

Riders from Montauk through Bellport will board buses to Patchogue and then board trains, the LIRR said.

Westbound riders will board buses up to 1 hour and 5 minutes later than normal train time, the LIRR said.

For eastbound riders, the 8:57 a.m. and 11:27 a.m. trains from Babylon and the 11:25 a.m. train from Jamaica will terminate in Patchogue, the LIRR said.

Riders will transfer to buses to stations from Bellport through Montauk.