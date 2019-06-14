TODAY'S PAPER
Crash delays service on LIRR Montauk Branch, authorities say

An LIRR train hit a motor vehicle on

An LIRR train hit a motor vehicle on the tracks east of Mastic-Shirley on Friday.   Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Service on the LIRR Montauk Branch has been suspended in both directions east of Mastic-Shirley after a non-passenger train hit a motor vehicle on the tracks Friday evening, authorities said.

Word of any injuries was not immediately available as authorities worked at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 7:55 p.m., a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said.

The crash comes as weekenders head out to the Hamptons. At least two trains west of Mastic reported delays as of 8:25 p.m.

