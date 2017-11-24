TODAY'S PAPER
MTA: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch delays after train hits car in Holtsville

Police investigate the scene in Holtsville where an

Police investigate the scene in Holtsville where an LIRR train struck a car that had become stuck on the tracks during evening rush hour on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. No injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A car on the tracks in Holtsville was struck by a train Friday night, MTA officials said.

The Long Island Rail Road warned of delays on the Ronkonkoma branch after a westbound train hit the vehicle about 6:15 p.m., at the Blue Point Road crossing, west of the Medford LIRR station, officials said.

That train, the 6 p.m. one from Yaphank, was being delayed as MTA police investigate at the scene, said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan.

Also, buses were being provided in place of the eastbound 6:53 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma, due in Greenport at 8:17 p.m., the spokesman said.

No injuries have been reported so far, he said, and other details were not immediately available, including why the vehicle was on the tracks.

