A car on the tracks in Holtsville was struck by a train Friday night, MTA officials said.

The Long Island Rail Road warned of delays on the Ronkonkoma branch after a westbound train hit the vehicle about 6:15 p.m., at the Blue Point Road crossing, west of the Medford LIRR station, officials said.

That train, the 6 p.m. one from Yaphank, was being delayed as MTA police investigate at the scene, said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan.

Also, buses were being provided in place of the eastbound 6:53 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma, due in Greenport at 8:17 p.m., the spokesman said.

No injuries have been reported so far, he said, and other details were not immediately available, including why the vehicle was on the tracks.