Long IslandSuffolk

LIRR train fatally strikes person on tracks in Deer Park 

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Long Island Rail Road train fatally struck a person on the tracks in Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon, an LIRR official said.

The 4:40 p.m. incident — near Carlls Path and Long Island Avenue — prompted the suspension of service on the Ronkonkoma Branch between Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale, according to LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan.

MTA police are investigating, Donovan said. More information was not immediately available.

The westbound train took off from the Ronkonkoma Station at 4:11 p.m. and was headed toward Penn Station, Donovan said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

