LIRR train fatally strikes person on tracks in Deer Park 

A Long Island Rail Road train fatally struck a person on the tracks in Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon, an LIRR official said.

The 4:40 p.m. incident — near Carlls Path and Long Island Avenue — prompted the suspension of service on the Ronkonkoma Branch between Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale, according to LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan.

MTA police are investigating, Donovan said. More information was not immediately available.

The westbound train took off from the Ronkonkoma Station at 4:11 p.m. and was headed toward Penn Station, Donovan said.

